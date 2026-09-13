Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor dismissed the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026 as 'nothing new,' highlighting the discrepancy between united statements made at such forums and the differing reality on the ground concerning terrorism.

As BRICS condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, Jan Suraaj founder and MLA Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that there was nothing new in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026, adding that at such forums leaders of the nation appear united; however, the ground reality remains different.

Addressing reporters in Patna, Kishor said, "At most such forums addressing terrorism, nations appear united. However, in practice, a discrepancy becomes evident between the statements made by heads of state at these summits and the reality on the ground. That is where the problem lies."

BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026

The remarks came after BRICS leaders adopted the ‘New Delhi Declaration’ at the 18th BRICS Summit, which condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously on the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit in September 2026, is being seen as a major diplomatic win for India, with the bloc explicitly condemning the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and taking a unified stand against cross-border terrorism.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people and injuring several others. Indian agencies traced the attack to Pakistan-backed operatives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Strong Stance Against Terrorism

The Declaration titled "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability" contains some of the strongest counter-terror language adopted by BRICS so far. Leaders called for zero tolerance towards terrorism in all forms, stating that all terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable. Member states were urged to reject double standards in countering terrorism. The text targets cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens.