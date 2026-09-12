The Telangana government has banned the manufacture and sale of artificial/non-dairy paneer for one year. This comes as the state's food safety authority cracks down on eateries, suspending five FSSAI licences in Hyderabad for hygiene violations.

Statewide Ban on Artificial Paneer

The Telangana government on Saturday enforced a strict one-year statewide ban on the production, distribution, and sale of artificial and non-dairy analogue paneer for one year to safeguard public health. Commissioner Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential drugs (TG SAFE) stated, “It is to inform that In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and in the interest of public health, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State issued orders prohibiting the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, distribution and sale of non-dairy/artificial paneer/analogue paneer in any form throughout the State of Telangana for a period of one year with immediate effect from 10.09.2026. The order is notified in the official gazette bearing No. 807 dated 10.09.2026.”

Crackdown on Eateries in Hyderabad

Similarly, earlier this week, Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted a special enforcement drive in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad, inspecting 20 food establishments and suspending the FSSAI licences of five establishments over food safety and hygiene violations.

According to a press note issued by the Commissioner, TG SAFE, 10 teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel inspected restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops and hostels during the drive. Officials reportedly detected several violations, including the use of spoiled and contaminated meat and vegetables, cockroach, housefly and rodent infestation, unhygienic premises, improper maintenance of records and refrigerators being maintained in an unclean condition.

The inspection teams also found improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, expired food articles and food handlers allegedly failing to maintain required hygiene standards. TG SAFE said 20 food samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration during the inspections. Spoiled and rotten vegetables and other raw materials, including groundnuts, flour and red chillies infested with insects and pests, were discarded on the spot.

The FSSAI licences of five establishments have been suspended, TG SAFE said. The establishments have been directed to stop business operations immediately in the interest of public health.

The enforcement drive is part of the state's ongoing food safety inspections aimed at checking hygiene standards, licensing compliance and the quality of food served at eateries and accommodation facilities. TG SAFE has carried out similar enforcement action against food establishments in Hyderabad in recent weeks. (ANI)