Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the state government's priority is ensuring smooth travel for people during Ganesh Chaturthi. Special transport, including the Namo Express to Konkan-Sawantwadi, has been arranged for the festival rush.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday said the priority of the state government is to ensure that people travelling to their villages for Ganesh Chaturthi do not face any inconvenience, as the Namo Express to Konkan-Sawantwadi was flagged off ahead of the festival.

Special Transport for Ganesh Utsav

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Lodha said special transport arrangements have been made to facilitate the movement of people travelling to their native places with their families and belongings during Ganesh Utsav. “On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, people wish to travel to their villages with their families and belongings. The festival of Lord Ganesha is the most significant one for us. Often, during festivals, people struggle to secure confirmed train seats, and families tend to carry a significant amount of luggage; hence, these special transport arrangements have been put in place,” Lodha said.

He said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring that people travelling to their villages for the festival do not face hardship. “We aim to ensure that anyone wishing to travel to their village for the Ganpati festival faces no inconvenience or hardship. Two trains are departing today, and additional arrangements have been made through various other modes of transport as well,” he said.

Lodha further said several trains had already departed, while more were scheduled to leave as part of the arrangements for the festival rush. “Several trains have already departed, and more are scheduled to leave. Everyone is doing their part to make the journey smooth. Our priority and responsibility are to ensure that our people do not face any difficulties while travelling to their villages,” he said.

Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Unveiled

The first look at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday evening, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, drawing attention to one of the city's most iconic Lord Ganesh idols and a major attraction of the annual celebrations. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja is not merely an idol but a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal for darshan, making the unveiling of the iconic Ganesh idol one of the main attractions of the festival. The majestic idol of Lalbaugcha Raja is seated on a throne, portraying a serene, benevolent and loving form.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will begin on September 14. The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most-awaited moments ahead of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav every year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl.

The worship place was founded in 1934 and has since become an integral part of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades, continuing a long-standing tradition associated with the famous mandal. (ANI)