Lok Adalats offer maximum relief to common citizens through amicable settlement and dialogue, said J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati. He highlighted their role in ensuring swift compensation, especially in accident cases.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pushpendra Singh Bhati on Saturday said Lok Adalats provide a mechanism to offer maximum relief to common citizens through amicable settlement and dialogue within the framework of law.

Speaking at the inauguration of the third National Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex in Srinagar, Bhati said the entire legal fraternity, including advocates and judges, strives to ensure that maximum relief reaches citizens within the ambit of the law. “The entire legal fraternity—including advocates and judges—strives to ensure that through amicable settlement and dialogue, maximum relief reaches the common man within the ambit of the law,” he said.

Importance in Accident Cases

He further said Lok Adalats were particularly important in accident cases, where procedural delays in compensation can push victims’ families into severe financial distress. “It is the responsibility of the law, the legal system, and the courts to ensure swift action so that compensation reaches them promptly. This Lok Adalat is precisely the mechanism through which compensation is delivered to them as quickly as possible within legal parameters,” Bhati said.

Expanding the Role of Lok Adalats

On the role of Lok Adalats under the Alternative Dispute Resolution system, the Chief Justice said they had a significant role and needed to expand as expectations from the justice system among common citizens were increasing.

He said the legal community, including lawyers, must rise to the occasion to provide maximum relief to common citizens of the Union Territory. “It is expected that we, as a legal community along with lawyers, rise to the occasion to provide maximum relief to the common citizens of the State,” Bhati said.

On Fast-Track Courts

On fast-track courts, Bhati said such courts were a matter of government policy and could be established if the government framed such a policy.

Commitment to Speedy Justice

“On behalf of all judges and the judiciary—I want to assure the general public that we will make every effort to deliver speedy justice in the temple of justice, make the justice delivery system smoother and more effective, and keep the courts motivated to take prompt action in service of common citizens,” he said.

He added that ensuring speedy and effective justice would remain the endeavour of the entire judiciary.

The 3rd National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex was inaugurated today. (ANI)