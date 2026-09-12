Congress leader Rakesh Sinha defended offering fish at Kalighat Temple, calling it a centuries-old tradition. He stated that local customs shape worship and should not be stopped, responding to the event involving Suvendu Adhikari.

Congress Leader Defends Tradition

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha on Saturday defended the offering of fish to the deity at Kalighat Temple, saying the practice is part of Bengal’s centuries-old tradition and reflects the diversity of customs followed across different parts of the country. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said that worship practices vary from state to state and are shaped by local customs and beliefs. “This is a country of diversity. In every state, the method of worship follows local customs. Each state has its own distinct beliefs."

He said offering fish to the Goddess at the beginning of Navratri was part of Bengal’s culture and had been followed for centuries, adding that traditions rooted in local customs should not be questioned or stopped. “How can we stop a tradition that has been followed for ages? Stopping a tradition is a grave offence. If anyone questions this tradition, it simply means there is no one more foolish than them,” Sinha added.

Suvendu Adhikari at Kalighat Temple

His remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers to Maa Kali at the Kalighat Temple on the sacred occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya and partook of the traditional bhog of pulao and fish as per the temple’s customs.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers on Thursday, Adhikari described Kaushiki Amavasya as a significant occasion in Sanatan culture and said that the festival was being observed with devotion at major temples across the state, including Kalighat and Tarapith. "Today is Kaushiki Amavasya. Today is a very big day in our Sanatan culture, a major worship (Mahapuja). Whether it is Kalighat here or Tarapith there, it is happening simultaneously. State-level worship is being held in Tarapith. Here in Kalighat, all our lighting has been set up; it is an atmosphere of celebration throughout," he said.

Kolkata's Spiritual Significance

Adhikari said Kolkata holds a special spiritual significance, recalling its association with Maa Kali, Maa Durga, Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Maa Sarada Devi, Swami Vivekananda and Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. "This is a spiritual land. It is the land of Ma Kali, the land of Ma Durga, the land of Thakur Ramakrishna Dev, the land of Ma Sarada Devi, the land of Swami Vivekananda, and the land of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu," he said.

He said he visited Kalighat on the festival to seek the blessings of the deity and recalled seeking Maa Kali's blessings when his name was declared in Bhawanipur.

The Kalighat Temple is among the prominent religious sites in Kolkata and holds an important place in Bengal’s religious and cultural traditions. The offering of bhog forms an integral part of temple rituals, with practices and offerings varying according to local customs and occasions. (ANI)