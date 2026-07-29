Telangana Excise officials seized non-duty-paid liquor worth ₹2 lakh smuggled from Goa. Separately, an IPS trainee at Hyderabad's National Police Academy has been booked for harassing and assaulting a fellow female trainee.

Liquor Smuggled from Goa Seized in Hyderabad

The Telangana Excise Department seized 96 non-duty-paid liquor bottles worth around ₹2 lakh from a car at Pahadishareef on Tuesday. According to an Excise official, the accused, Kuntimalli Srinivas, allegedly travelled to Goa every weekend with his friend Ramakrishna to play at a casino and smuggled the liquor back to Hyderabad for sale. Later, excise officials intercepted the vehicle during a check, after which the seized liquor bottles and the car were handed over to the Shamshabad Excise Police for further investigation.

"The accused, Kuntimalli Srinivas, a native of Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district, used to go to Goa every weekend with his friend Ramakrishna to play at a casino. While returning from Goa to Hyderabad, they would bring liquor from Goa and sell it in Hyderabad. Yesterday, Excise officials conducted a vehicle check and found non-duty paid liquor bottles in the accused's car at Pahadishareef. The car and liquor bottles were handed over to Shamshabad Excise Police for further investigation. The seized 96 non duty paid liquor is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 lakhs," said Excise official. Further details are awaited.

IPS Trainee Booked for Harassing Fellow Officer

Earlier, an IPS officer trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad has been booked on charges of harassment, assault and criminal intimidation following a complaint lodged by a fellow trainee, police said on July 20. According to the FIR registered by Attapur Police on July 18, the accused has been identified as IPS officer trainee Uday Krishna Reddy. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman IPS officer trainee.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that since June 23, the accused had been harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and making derogatory remarks about her before fellow trainees. Based on the complaint, Attapur Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Currently, the Attapur Police are continuing their search for a trainee IPS officer of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Shivarampally, in connection with allegations of harassment, assault and blackmail. (ANI)