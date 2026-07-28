TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu defended the AP government's DSC teacher recruitment, accusing YSRCP of spreading rumours. He urged the Centre to amend the Public Examinations Bill to punish those who deliberately spread misinformation.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday defended the Andhra Pradesh government's conduct of the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment examination, alleging that the opposition YSRCP was spreading rumours about the recruitment process, and urged the Centre to consider provisions to punish those deliberately spreading misinformation about public examinations.

Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, Lavu said the previous DSC examination held in 2018 faced delays and irregularities, with answer papers evaluated only in 2022. He urged the Government to look beyond exam malpractice and address the rapidly expanding coaching ecosystem.

Contrast with Previous Exam Irregularities

"The previous DSC examination was conducted in 2018, but the answer papers were evaluated only in 2022. The evaluation process was not carried out properly, and subsequently, the High Court struck down the recruitment process due to irregularities," he said.

Contrasting the previous recruitment process with the latest examination, the TDP MP said that after the NDA government came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, Education Minister Nara Lokesh ensured that a fresh DSC examination was conducted on a much larger scale. "The objective was to recruit as many teachers as possible and ensure the availability of teachers in every corner of the state," Lavu said.

He said a large number of candidates appeared for the examination and asserted that the recruitment process was conducted in a transparent manner. "16,347 candidates, who had prepared for several years, were selected and allotted teaching positions across Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Call to Punish Misinformation

Lavu alleged that the opposition YSR Congress Party was attempting to spread rumours and create a false narrative about the DSC recruitment process, causing confusion among aspirants and newly selected teachers.

He urged the Union Government to consider strengthening the legislation in the future by introducing provisions to punish not only those involved in examination paper leaks but also those who deliberately spread misinformation and rumours about public examinations. "Those who spread false information and rumours about public examinations also undermine the credibility of the examination system. The law should consider provisions to take action against such people as well," he said.

Regulation for Coaching Ecosystem Urged

"With students now entering coaching as early as Class VII and the industry projected to grow to nearly ₹1 lakh crore, it is time for a National Coaching Regulation Framework. Education must remain not-for-profit, and every student deserves access to quality, affordable learning, not an ecosystem driven by commercialisation," he added.

About the Public Examinations Bill

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is being discussed in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill seeks to further strengthen the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 by providing for fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through Special Fast Track Courts, appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penal provisions to effectively deter unfair means and organised malpractices in public examinations. (ANI)