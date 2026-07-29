Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moved a notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business for a discussion on an independent audit into the accounts and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, citing public concern.

Congress MP Seeks Discussion on Ram Temple Trust Audit

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday moved an adjournment notice under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the day's listed business in the Upper House to hold an immediate discussion on instituting a comprehensive independent audit into the accounts and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and on the existing framework of governmental oversight over the Trust.

In his notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Hussain sought suspension of Zero Hour, Question Hour and other listed business to discuss what he described as the need for greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Trust. "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the need for the Government to institute a comprehensive independent audit into the accounts and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and to clarify the existing framework of governmental oversight, regulatory reporting requirements, and periodic public disclosure applicable to a Trust of such scale and public significance, in view of the growing public disquiet over its financial affairs," the notice stated.

Supreme Court Directs SIT Probe

The Congress MP said the issue required urgent consideration by the House in view of concerns relating to the Trust's financial affairs and sought clarity from the government on regulatory reporting requirements and public disclosure mechanisms applicable to the Trust. The notice comes days after the Supreme Court directed a newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report within two weeks in connection with allegations of embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The apex court also directed that a forensic auditor be associated with the SIT, observing that the probe involved allegations of possible embezzlement of trust funds. The SIT is headed by Inspector General of Police Kiran S and includes officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General, Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police.

Yesterday, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi introduced the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)