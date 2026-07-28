A Bihar man walked into a hospital carrying the live cobra that bit him, sparking panic among patients and staff. He had captured the snake before seeking treatment.

A snakebite victim's arrival at a hospital in Bihar took an unexpected turn after he walked in carrying the very cobra that had bitten him, leaving patients, attendants and hospital staff startled.

The unusual incident, captured on video, took place at the Sadar Hospital in Bihar's East Champaran district. The young man, identified as Nirbhay Kumar, was attempting to rescue a baby cobra when the snake bit him. Instead of fleeing or panicking, he managed to catch the venomous reptile, locked it inside a small container and headed straight to the hospital for treatment.

Panic at the Hospital

As doctors attended to Nirbhay, he opened the container to show them the snake that had bitten him. The sight of the live baby cobra sparked panic across the ward. Patients, their family members and even hospital staff hurried away from the area, while others gathered at a safe distance to catch a glimpse of the reptile.

Videos from the hospital show people reacting with alarm as the snake remained inside the container while doctors and staff handled the situation.

Treatment and Observation

Doctors immediately began treating Nirbhay for the snakebite. After administering first aid and evaluating his condition, they said he was stable but kept him under observation for 12 hours as a precaution.

The bizarre episode quickly became the talk of the hospital, with many discussing the young man's presence of mind and courage in capturing the snake despite being bitten.