Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has highlighted healthcare, safety and social security measures for senior citizens, including up to ₹10 lakh health coverage under Ayushman Vay Vandana and expanded neighbourhood healthcare.

During Senior Citizens Day, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, once again rehashed the government’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of the elderly population by providing them better healthcare and safer life conditions.

During the past year and a half, the government of Delhi has been working on increasing health care provisions for senior citizens. The main projects undertaken by the government include Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, according to which senior citizens above 70 will be provided health insurance coverage up to ₹10 lakh per year, together with more Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Delhi Senior Citizens to Get Up to ₹10 Lakh Health Cover

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana is meant to decrease the financial costs that elderly people face while receiving medical care. The project proposed by the government of Delhi provides eligible senior citizens with health insurance up to ₹10 lakh, including ₹5 lakh from the Central Government and ₹5 lakh from the Delhi government.

It was launched in Delhi in April 2025. Most importantly, the central Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme provides coverage for individuals who are 70 years or above irrespective of their income cap. Eligible people will be able to access cashless treatment for covered procedures and treatments in empanelled hospitals.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Bring Healthcare Closer

Another important initiative by the government to provide primary healthcare is the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The plan is to make basic health facilities easily available within the neighborhoods and reduce the need of traveling to major hospitals for regular health services.

As per the August 2026 information from the Delhi Health Department cited in the provided material, there are 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital city. Moreover, in July, 45 new centers were inaugurated by the chief minister of Delhi.

Welfare of the Elderly goes Beyond Healthcare

Apart from healthcare facilities, the Delhi government is also making social security efforts for its senior citizens. As per the information provided in the supplied material, under the Delhi government’s old age assistance scheme, eligible beneficiaries between the age of 60-69 get ₹2,000 and those above the age of 70 receive ₹2,500 monthly.

Message from CM Rekha Gupta for Senior Citizens

According to Rekha Gupta, the objective of the government was to ensure that the elderly people in the state continued to be healthy and respected. Given the fact that the elderly people often face the problem of healthcare costs at times, the success of the programs would largely depend on their accessibility by the eligible elderly people. All these three programs form the strategy adopted by the government to improve the lives of the senior citizens of Delhi.