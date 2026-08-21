The 'bandh' by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha for the release of Sikh prisoners saw a mixed response in Punjab. While markets in Amritsar were closed and traffic was blocked in Mohali, heavy police deployment ensured the situation remained peaceful overall.

Punjab Bandh Sees Mixed Response

The impact of the 'bandh' called by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha demanding the release of Sikh prisoners was seen in parts of Punjab on Friday, with police deployed across major cities to maintain law and order.

In Mohali, a few supporters of the shutdown attempted to block the flow of traffic at a city intersection in Phase 7 and stopped several vehicles from proceeding further.

In Amritsar, Police personnel have been deployed across the city as the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha called for a 'bandh' from 7 am to 2 pm across Punjab. The shutdown has been supported by various Sikh organisations. While speaking to ANI, ADCP Harpal Singh said, "All markets here are closed. Police are deployed in all areas of Amritsar. The situation is peaceful in the city. All 'jathebandis' have supported this bandh."

In Moga, Inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar, SHO City 1, said the police had made extensive arrangements since morning. "Since this morning, the Moga police, acting under the instructions of our SSP, have deployed a heavy police force here. I want to assure the public that no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order... Protestors should protest peacefully," he told ANI. Bhullar said essential services and emergency operations remain functional. "As you can see, people are moving about and heading to work... The protest was supposed to run from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, as you can see, it is raining heavily, so no protesters have arrived here yet," he added. The officer urged citizens not to panic. "There is no need to fear; anyone with urgent business should go about their work, as the police force is fully deployed. We will not allow any disruptive elements to raise their heads," Bhullar said.

Clashes During Earlier Protest in Chandigarh

Earlier, on August 15, protesters belonging to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha were dispersed by police using tear gas and water cannons in Chandigarh as they attempted to march towards the Punjab Governor's residence, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the killing of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995. Some protesters attempted to remove barricades and barbed wire, and some others tried to pull them down using a tractor as they attempted to proceed towards the residence of the Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh.

Protesters Allege Government Disruption

Speaking about the protest and police action, Bapu Gurcharan Singh, father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right in a democracy and alleged that the government was disrupting their demonstration. "Peaceful protest is our fundamental right in a democracy. We have been sitting here peacefully for over three years, but the government has not been willing to give us justice. That is why, on Independence Day, we organised a peaceful march and protest carrying black flags. Our mission is completely peaceful, but we feel the government is disrupting that peaceful protest. We have never broken barricades," Singh said.

He further said that the protesters were willing to cooperate with the police, but alleged that unnecessary barricading was creating tension. He reiterated that the main demand of the Morcha was the release of detained Sikhs and also sought parole for one of them to meet his ailing mother. He said, "We are ready to cooperate with the police, but unnecessary barricading is creating tension and forcing us into a situation we do not want. Our main demand is the release of detained Sikhs. At present, we are also demanding 10 days of parole for one of them so that he can meet his mother, who has been seriously ill and bedridden for a long time."

Police Justify Use of Force

However, Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the protesters had been repeatedly asked to keep the march peaceful and alleged that some demonstrators attempted to break through the barricades and attack police personnel. "Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called for a march towards the Punjab Governor's House... The appeal was made to them that the gathering should be peaceful... Chandigarh Police will cooperate fully. Today, when the demonstration started, some people came forward and joined from the front. They first came and stood at the barricade for a long time, but some people came forward and tried to break the barricade. We gave them warnings multiple times... Some more aggressive people that have sharp weapons came forward, broke the barricade, and tried to attack the police," SSP said.

Police said some personnel were injured during the confrontation and that some protesters had been detained. Legal formalities are being carried out in connection with the incident. "Taking action lawfully, by using non-lethal force, water cannon, tear gas shelling, etc, we dispersed them... Some protesters resorted to stone pelting at the police... some of our personnel sustained injuries; they have been admitted to the hospital, and we will provide you with the exact figures... some people are currently detained, and we are proceeding with the necessary legal formalities," SSP added. (ANI)