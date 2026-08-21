Delhi is tightening its fight against winter pollution with AI-powered Dust Portal 2.0, cameras and sensors to monitor construction sites, alongside stricter dust-control rules from November.

Delhi is taking strict measures to curb pollution during the winter months. This includes stricter monitoring of construction and demolition sites. According to the chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, big construction sites will henceforth be monitored using Dust Portal 2.0, AI cameras, and pollution sensors. This will reduce dependence on physical inspection.

Construction Sites Above 500 Sq Metres to Be Monitored Digitally

Sites of construction and demolition projects above 500 sq metres will come under the ambit of the updated digital monitoring system. Developed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Dust Portal 2.0 uses GIS Mapping, 360 degree PTZ cameras, PM10 and PM2.5 sensors, and AI analytics for tracking compliance with dust control standards.

The monitoring system will aid in identification of violations and issuance of alerts. It will enable the project operators to carry out self-assessment, apart from giving the officials a digital dashboard for monitoring the compliance level.

Enforcement via Dust Portal Alerts

The government of Delhi is seeking to use technology in enforcement of pollution rules. Apart from sending officials when complaints are lodged, the data from the cameras and pollution sensors will facilitate early identification of the problem.

Construction activities including road dust and soil dust continue to contribute significantly towards the pollution in Delhi. The government figures provided during the launch of the Dust Portal 2.0 place their contribution at around 27 percent in the summertime and 15 percent in wintertime.

Stronger Construction Restrictions Starting November

There are stronger winter pollution restrictions being made in relation to construction and demolition activities causing dust. From November 1st to January 31st, any demolition or construction activities causing dust will not be permitted, other than those projects involving public works.

Between December 10th and January 20th, even stricter rules will apply. Only certain critical government projects will be permitted. Also, the construction material vehicles will have to comply with certain rules. Internal construction, plumbing, and electrical works will be exempted provided certain dust control requirements are fulfilled.

Even Smaller Sites Are Facing Enhanced Restrictions

The scope of enforcement will not be limited only to large scale construction projects. As of August 2026, CAQM has modified its directions for taking action against serious dust control violations by construction and demolition activities at sites smaller than 500 square metres in the NCR region.

CM Asks Delhi Residents to Help

The government has also asked residents to come forward and complain about construction sites, which do not adhere to the prescribed pollution guidelines. It is now time to merge technology such as AI and cameras along with the existing measures.