A political row erupted in Karnataka as Congress and BJP held counter-protests at Vidhana Soudha. BJP demanded the sacking of Minister B Nagendra over the Valmiki scandal, while Congress defended him, accusing BJP of disrupting Assembly proceedings.

'Why should I resign?': Nagendra remains defiant Meanwhile, Nagendra remained defiant and questioned why he should resign saying that Opposition leaders are targeting him because he is a Dalit. Speaking on the matter, Nagendra said, "The party president has instructed me not to speak before the media. Why should I resign? The Opposition leaders are targeting me because I am a Dalit."Congress leader K N Rajanna defended Nagendra, saying he should not be considered guilty unless a court establishes it. "There are so many Ministers in BJP... who are also facing so many allegations... If the court holds that he (Karnataka Minister B Nagendra) is guilty, we will not support him. Till then, he is not guilty. He is only an accused," Rajanna said. 'House is the right forum': Congress slams BJP Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil also criticised the BJP's protest, saying the Opposition should raise its allegations and questions in the Assembly. "We are protesting because they (opposition parties primarily BJP) are not allowing the House to run. If they have any grouse, any allegation to make, or any question to ask, the House is the right forum, isn't it?" Patil said.He added, "People have elected us and sent us to the House to speak in the House and to raise issues. Opposition has every right to ask questions to the government. Government will give a reply to that." BJP adamant on demand for minister's ouster However the BJP is adamant on its demand to sack Nagendra from the Cabinet.BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said that allegations against Nagendra were serious. "BJP and JDS from day one have been demanding Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to drop corrupt minister Nagendra. Our fight will continue against this corrupt minister... The issue is very clear. The allegations against Nagendra are very serious. The money meant for the upliftment of the Dalit community has been looted by the same Nagendra. So, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dropped him from the cabinet. Why did D.K. Shivakumar re-induct him into the cabinet? So, our demand is in favor of the Dalit community. So, we demand justice for the Dalit community," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The political face-off between the ruling Congress and the BJP in Karnataka intensified on Friday as the two parties staged counter protests in front of the Vidhana Soudha. The BJP was protesting against the induction of B Nagendra in the state cabinet alleging that he was tainted in the Valmiki scandal. The Congress staged a counter protest against the BJP alleging that the opposition was trying to disrupt house proceedings.Meanwhile, Nagendra remained defiant and questioned why he should resign saying that Opposition leaders are targeting him because he is a Dalit. Speaking on the matter, Nagendra said, "The party president has instructed me not to speak before the media. Why should I resign? The Opposition leaders are targeting me because I am a Dalit."Congress leader K N Rajanna defended Nagendra, saying he should not be considered guilty unless a court establishes it. "There are so many Ministers in BJP... who are also facing so many allegations... If the court holds that he (Karnataka Minister B Nagendra) is guilty, we will not support him. Till then, he is not guilty. He is only an accused," Rajanna said.Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil also criticised the BJP's protest, saying the Opposition should raise its allegations and questions in the Assembly. "We are protesting because they (opposition parties primarily BJP) are not allowing the House to run. If they have any grouse, any allegation to make, or any question to ask, the House is the right forum, isn't it?" Patil said.He added, "People have elected us and sent us to the House to speak in the House and to raise issues. Opposition has every right to ask questions to the government. Government will give a reply to that."However the BJP is adamant on its demand to sack Nagendra from the Cabinet.BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said that allegations against Nagendra were serious. "BJP and JDS from day one have been demanding Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to drop corrupt minister Nagendra. Our fight will continue against this corrupt minister... The issue is very clear. The allegations against Nagendra are very serious. The money meant for the upliftment of the Dalit community has been looted by the same Nagendra. So, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dropped him from the cabinet. Why did D.K. Shivakumar re-induct him into the cabinet? So, our demand is in favor of the Dalit community. So, we demand justice for the Dalit community," he said. (ANI)