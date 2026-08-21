Delhi Master Plan 2047 outlines 30-40 lakh new homes, affordable housing, metro and RRTS corridors, 24-hour zones and new development rules to manage Delhi’s growing population and future expansion.

The roadmap for the future development of Delhi city in terms of urban development has been unveiled with emphasis being laid on housing, public transport and expansion. This roadmap of the capital city has been launched by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in association with the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in the form of Delhi Master Plan 2047.

The master plan suggests that construction of 30 to 40 lakh new houses would be undertaken, with preference being given to housing the affordable one. The master plan has been drawn up keeping in view the vision of developed India by 2047.

Delhi Population May Rise to 3.20 Crore by 2047

According to Khattar, Delhi's population has increased rapidly in the last few decades. In 1991, its population was 94 lakh, it grew to 1.38 crore in 2001 and further it increased to 2.12 crore in 2021. Currently, its population is nearly 2.40 crore and it can grow to 3.20 crore in 2047.

Keeping in mind the increasing population of Delhi within the same geographical area of 1,483 sq kms, pressure may be put on land and other things.

30-40 Lakh Houses with Stress on Affordable Housing

In terms of housing development, consideration of population increase and emergence of more nuclear families have been taken into account. According to Khattar, 30 to 40 lakh houses will be developed, among which stress will be laid on affordable homes.

The purpose is to develop the planning for the future in the light of the changing requirements of the people of Delhi.

Priority for Metro, Bus and RRTS

Another important aspect is Public transport, where metro rail, bus networks and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors will get priority. Transit-oriented development (TOD) is also planned on major transport corridors.

24-hour zones with new road rules

24-hour city zones will be developed under this plan where commercial and other activities can take place round the clock. Metro connectivity and other transport facilities are also being thought about for these zones.

For Low Density Development Zones, 18 metre internal roads and 45 metre ROW master trunk roads will be developed. Certain internal roads with open spaces will be developed to manage the traffic.

TDR, FAR and Planning in Delhi

The owner for developing plots in such zones shall get TDR and FAR entitlements according to the benchmark area of 2.5 acres, as mentioned by Khattar. Any plots that are below this benchmark area cannot be used to develop farmhouse as per the proposed rules.

Moreover, Khattar pointed out the planning history of Delhi, which includes the formation of DDA in 1957, first development plan in 1962, the NCR Planning Board in 1985, and then the development plans. The 2047 vision plan would serve as a roadmap to the future of Delhi.