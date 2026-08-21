Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the state government's order restricting unauthorised entry and photography in schools, calling for its withdrawal. He argued it would prevent media from highlighting infrastructure and student-related problems.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday criticised the Rajasthan government's recent directive restricting unauthorised entry, photography and videography inside government schools, calling for the rule to be withdrawn. Speaking in Jaipur, Gehlot said restrictions on media access to schools would prevent journalists from highlighting problems concerning students and educational infrastructure. "They should withdraw this rule. No media person can go into the school..." Gehlot said.

Congress Leaders Protest School Directive

The former Chief Minister's remarks come amid a political controversy in Rajasthan over an Education Department order prohibiting unauthorised entry into government school premises and restricting photography and videography without prior permission. The directive has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders, who have alleged that the restrictions could prevent the media and opposition representatives from documenting the condition of government schools. Earlier, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, had visited a government school for deaf and mute students in Jaipur to protest against the directive. A sizeable police deployment was made outside the school as Congress MLAs and leaders sought to enter the premises. Congress MLA and party national general secretary Sachin Pilot had also criticised the order, describing it as "condemnable" and arguing that journalists and members of the public should be able to highlight problems in government schools. Pilot had alleged that instead of addressing deficiencies in school infrastructure, the government was restricting photography and videography, which he said could prevent the public from knowing about the actual condition of schools.

Gehlot Weighs in on Vande Mataram Debate

Gehlot also weighed in on the ongoing political controversy surrounding Vande Mataram, questioning the government's position on the issue. "In the name of Vande Mataram, they are misleading people. I just want to say, what connection do they have with Vande Mataram?..." Gehlot said.

His remarks come amid a wider political debate over the national song, with the Congress and BJP trading allegations over its historical significance and the positions taken by political parties. The issue has also triggered sharp exchanges between leaders of the ruling BJP and Congress, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of disrespecting Vande Mataram, while Congress leaders have questioned the government's political messaging around the song.

Gehlot's latest comments therefore come against the backdrop of two parallel political controversies in Rajasthan: the government's restrictions on access, photography and videography in schools, and the ongoing dispute over Vande Mataram. The Congress has maintained that the school directive should be withdrawn and that transparency in government institutions must be protected, while the government has defended the need for regulating unauthorised entry and photography on school premises.