The Enforcement Directorate filed a status report in a Delhi court on its probe into the Shikohpur land deal, seeking more time to investigate the role of DLF. The case involves Robert Vadra. The court granted the agency more time until September 23.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a status report in Rouse Avenue court on an ongoing investigation related to the role of DLF in the Shikohpur land deal, saying that it requires some more time to complete it. The ED filed the status report in a sealed cover. The agency sought more time to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, the ED has supplied the documents to the accused persons. ED sought three weeks' time to supply the list of un-relied documents as the investigation is going on. The ED has also filed a translation certificate of a land deed which was in Gujarati language.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra took the status report and heard the submissions of senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, who appeared for the ED through video conferencing. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta alongwith Advocate Mohd Faizan for ED. Robert Vadra was also present during the hearing through video conferencing.

Court Proceedings and Directives

The court granted time and listed the matter on September 23.

On July 10, the ED had also filed a status report saying that the role of DLF is being investigated. Robert Vadra was granted bail on May 16. Earlier, the court had issued summons to Robert Vadra and others on April 16 after taking cognisance of the ED's charge sheet against him and others.

As per the status report, further investigation is being conducted in relation to the role of M/s DLF, the court noted.

Earlier, it was submitted that one of the documents, the sale deed, is in the Gujarati script, but the translated copy of the same has not been supplied. Perusal of the record shows that the translated copy of the said sale deed has also not been filed alongwith the prosecution complaint (Charge Sheet), the court noted. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for ED had submitted that the translated copy of the said sale deed shall be filed on the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the Court also expressed its displeasure over not addressing a specific query in the status report. The court said that on April 15, a specific query was put in relation to the specific line of argument adopted by the counsel for Robert Vadra. The said query has still not been responded to in the status report in categorical terms. The court directed the ED to furnish/explain in the next status report. It is further directed that the next status report be forwarded by the concerned Deputy Director, ED.

Allegations and Case Background

On April 15, the court had issued summons to Robert Vadra, Keval Singh Virk, and firms namely M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP), M/s Sky Light Realty Private Limited, M/s Real Earth Estates Private Limited (now converted into Real Earth Estates LLP), M/s Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited (now converted into Blue Breeze Trading LLP), M/s North India IT Parks Private Limited (now converted into North India IT Parks LLP), M/s Lambodar Art Enterprises India Private Limited (now converted into Lambodar Art Enterprises India LLP), M/s SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as M/s Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited) through their directors/ Authorised Representative on the next date of hearing on May 16.

The allegations of ED against Robert Vadra being the major shareholder (up to 99%) and being the primary director /partner of accused firms (and proprietor of accused firm Artex) had played an active role in the commission of offences under sections 3 & 4 of PMLA.

The ED has alleged that a fraudulent sale deed with false declaration of consideration was executed between accused firm M/s SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as M/s Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited) and accused firm M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP), and he, being the major shareholder, was the major beneficiary of the alleged proceeds of crime involved in commission of offences as described in the FIR of the predicate offence.

It has also been alleged that proceeds of crime (PoC) of Rs. 58 crores were generated by virtue of a joint venture agreement executed by the accused firm M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP) with DLF, and the said amount is alleged to have been routed and utilised through entities accused belonging to accused Robert Vadra.

On the basis of the police FIR, ED recorded its case on 21.12.2018 and began an investigation to unearth the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged criminal activities.

It is stated that an FIR was registered at Police Station Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana on September 1, 2018, for offences under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 471 IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Company, M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (M/s OPPL) and others. Section 423 of the IPC was subsequently added in the said FIR on January 16, 2025.

In the FIR, it is alleged that M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (SLHPL) had purchased land measuring 3.5 acres in Village Shikohpur, Sector-83, Gurugram from M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (OPPL) at a price of Rs. 7.5 crores through a fraudulent sale deed without actual payment of the sale consideration at the time of registration of the sale deed. M/s OPPL gave the land as a bribe to M/s SLHPL so that Robert Vadra could get a housing license in the same village from the then Minister of Town and Country Planning, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. It is further alleged that M/s SLHPL obtained a license to develop a commercial colony on the said land in violation of applicable rules and regulations by using the personal influence of Robert Vadra over the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. After the issuance of the licence, the said land was sold to DLF for a sum of Rs. 58 crores. Land measuring 350 acres in Wazirabad, Gurugram, was wrongly allotted to DLF in violation of the Rules, due to which DLF earned a profit of around Rs. 5000 crores, the police alleged. (ANI)