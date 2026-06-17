Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row, alleging the SIT probe ordered by the UP government could expose a bigger scam. She called it a betrayal of devotees' faith.

Sena (UBT) Leader Alleges 'Bigger Scam'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row, alleging that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government could expose a bigger scam. Calling the alleged misappropriation of funds a betrayal of devotees' faith, Chaturvedi demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, she said, "There can be no greater sin than stealing the money of devotees."

"Those devotees who come with complete devotion, faith... The BJP, under whose umbrella they claim complete credit, that this Ram temple was built because of them, has witnessed such a huge scam," she added.

Chaturvedi alleged that the SIT probe could expose a larger "scam" linked to the temple's finances. "Now, as soon as the SIT reveals the facts and what is being exposed, a bigger scam will come to light, because they only play politics to get votes, they have no faith and no spiritualism," she said.

UP Government Orders SIT Probe

Her remarks came amid allegations regarding missing donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. On June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in offerings made to the temple, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The panel has been asked to submit its preliminary and final reports at the earliest.

Background of the Allegations

Earlier, on June 12, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of being responsible for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 7 crore from offerings made at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The controversy stems from allegations made by Pawan Pandey, a former MLA from Ayodhya, who claimed that at least Rs 7 crore in donations had been syphoned off. The allegations are currently under investigation, and the SIT's findings are awaited. (ANI)