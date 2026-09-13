Congress MP Digvijaya Singh questioned the supply of spurious liquor in MP's Sagar, where 16 died. He met victims, demanded a probe, strict punishment, and compensation for families, criticising the administration's actions against the accused.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday questioned how spurious liquor reached villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district and demanded a detailed probe into the supply chain after meeting patients undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College following the Banda liquor tragedy that has claimed 16 lives so far.

Singh met the affected patients at the medical college and expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the incident. He also demanded strict punishment for those responsible and sought clarity from the state government on compensation for the victims’ families.

Probe into Supply Chain Demanded

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy, and I believe that those responsible and accountable for this incident must face the strictest possible punishment. When I spoke to the people currently in the hospital, the majority stated that they had purchased the liquor within their own villages,” Singh said.

Questioning how the liquor reached the villages, the Congress leader said the source of the supply should be established through an investigation. “How did such liquor reach the village? Did it come through a licensed contractor, or was it supplied by the manufacturers themselves? This is a matter that requires investigation,” he said.

Calls for Separate FIRs and Compensation

Singh further demanded that separate FIRs be registered in individual cases, arguing that the circumstances surrounding each victim could be different. “Firstly, separate FIRs should be registered for each of these cases, as the circumstances of each case differ,” he said.

The Congress MP also demanded that compensation be extended to all affected families, highlighting the impact of the deaths on children and families who have lost their sole breadwinners. “The government needs to clarify exactly who is eligible for compensation in this matter. This assistance should be provided to everyone—it is a serious demand of ours—because small children have lost their parents, and the sole breadwinner is gone,” Singh said.

Congress MP Questions Arrest Delays, Demolition Drive

He also questioned the alleged delay in apprehending accused persons, including Chandu Raja and Yashwant Thakur, and criticised the administration’s demolition drive. “Meanwhile, individuals like Chandu Raja and Yashwant Thakur haven't been caught yet. There was talk of bulldozers being used, but was it just for show? Did they merely demolish the front of the house?” he said.

Administration Launches Crackdown

The Sagar district administration has launched a crackdown against people allegedly linked to the suspected spurious liquor tragedy. Five illegal establishments associated with three accused persons were demolished on government land, officials said.

Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said the action was taken following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to initiate the strongest possible action against those responsible. Police have so far identified 30 accused persons in the case and registered FIRs in Banda and Vinayak police station areas. Sixteen accused have been arrested.

Pal said seizure action was continuing in the affected areas and establishments against which complaints had been received, including roadside dhabas linked to previous NDPS cases, were also being identified. The death toll in the Banda incident stands at 16, while around 30-35 people are currently undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College. Their condition is reportedly stable, with several patients having recovered and been discharged. (ANI)