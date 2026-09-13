The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, organised a three-day workshop to highlight the importance of interdisciplinary and evidence-based research for strengthening the scientific foundation of Ayurveda through microbiome science.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Ayush, organised a three-day intensive workshop which highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary and evidence-based research for generating scientifically validated knowledge and strengthening the scientific foundation of Ayurveda.

The workshop, ‘Understanding Health and Wellness through Microbiome Research’ held from September 9 to 11, aimed to familiarise participants with emerging developments in microbiome research and explore its potential relevance to health, wellness and preventive healthcare from an Ayurvedic perspective, according to the release.

Fostering Interdisciplinary Dialogue

Prof. Sharmila Mande, Ayush Distinguished Scientist Chair, Ministry of Ayush, and Dr. Tarini Shankar Ghosh, Assistant Professor, IIIT-Delhi, delivered sessions during the workshop and shared insights into contemporary concepts, research methodologies and emerging evidence in microbiome science. The interactions provided participants with an opportunity to understand the potential implications of microbiome research for human health.

The workshop brought together Ayurvedic knowledge and contemporary microbiome science, with discussions covering areas including diet, digestion, metabolism, health promotion and individualised approaches to health and wellness.

Charting a Path for Collaborative Research

The workshop concluded with a brainstorming session led by Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, ITRA, to identify potential areas for collaborative and multi-centric research. Discussions explored the scientific investigation of Ayurvedic concepts such as Agni (digestion and metabolism), Ahara (diet), Prakriti, healthy lifestyle practices and Ayurvedic therapies in relation to gut microbial communities.

A total of 52 faculty members and research scholars participated in the three-day workshop. The programme facilitated knowledge exchange, scientific dialogue and identification of future avenues for collaborative research.

Strengthening Evidence-Based Ayurveda

The initiative is expected to contribute to strengthening interdisciplinary research at the interface of Ayurveda and modern scientific disciplines. Microbiome research offers potential avenues for studying traditional Ayurvedic concepts through contemporary scientific frameworks and developing evidence-based approaches in areas such as preventive healthcare, nutrition, digestive health, metabolic health and overall wellness.

The workshop is part of ITRA’s continued efforts to promote evidence-based, interdisciplinary and public-health-oriented research in Ayurveda, with the objective of translating traditional knowledge into scientifically validated approaches for promoting health and well-being. (ANI)