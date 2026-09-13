Delhi experienced a cloudy and rainy spell on Saturday, September 12, due to an active monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain and thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR in the coming days, advising residents to stay updated.

Delhi experienced a cloudy and rainy spell on Saturday, September 12, as monsoon activity remained active over the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast further rain and thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR in the coming days.

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD, Delhi's minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 27.4°C, around 1.8 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was forecast to remain around 30-32°C on September 12.

The weather department forecast a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain and thunderstorms across different parts of Delhi. Parts of the capital received light rainfall during the day, with similar conditions expected to continue.

More rain likely in Delhi-NCR

The weather is expected to remain unsettled over Delhi-NCR over the next few days. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Delhi on Sunday, September 13, along with rain in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and parts of Rajasthan.

The official Delhi forecast also indicates generally cloudy conditions with spells of very light to light rain, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at times.

What should Delhi residents expect?

The continued rain could bring some relief from the recent heat, but intense showers may affect traffic and daily commuting. Delhi-NCR residents are advised to keep track of the latest IMD updates, particularly while travelling during periods of heavy rain or thunderstorms.