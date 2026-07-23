BREAKING: Kiren Rijiju Corners Opposition Over NEET Debate, Says 'Don't Derail Discussion'
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of trying to avoid a debate on the NEET paper leak in Parliament. He urged all political parties not to impose conditions and appealed to focus on protecting the future of the country's youth instead of playing politics.
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