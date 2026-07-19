Sonu Nigam's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Rainy Day Romantic Playlist | Bollywood Trending Songs

When it comes to Bollywood's most soulful rainy-day songs, one voice that instantly touches the heart is Sonu Nigam. His magical vocals, unmatched versatility, and timeless melodies have made him one of India's greatest playback singers.From romantic ballads to emotional classics, Sonu Nigam's songs beautifully capture the charm of the monsoon. Whether you're enjoying a cup of chai, watching the rain from your balcony, or heading out for a long drive, these evergreen tracks are the perfect companion.From Suraj Hua Maddham and Main Agar Kahoon to Do Pal and Saathiya, these unforgettable songs continue to rule every monsoon playlist.Let's count down Sonu Nigam's Top 20 Monsoon Songs that deserve a place in every rainy-day playlist.In this video:0:00 Top 20 Sonu Nigam Monsoon Songs Countdown Begins6:45 Top 10 Romantic Rain Songs by Sonu Nigam2:30 Top 5 Evergreen Sonu Nigam Monsoon Classics