Shreya Ghoshal's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Rainy Day Romantic Playlist

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Shreya Ghoshal's Top 20 Monsoon Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 17 2026, 06:14 PM IST
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When it comes to Bollywood's most soothing rainy-day songs, one voice makes every monsoon even more magical—Shreya Ghoshal. Her melodious vocals, heartfelt emotions, and timeless classics have made her the queen of romantic rain songs.From soulful love ballads to refreshing melodies, Shreya Ghoshal's songs perfectly capture the beauty of the monsoon. Whether you're enjoying a cup of chai by the window or going on a long drive in the rain, these evergreen hits are the perfect soundtrack.From Barso Re and Bahara to Saibo and Tum Kya Mile, these unforgettable songs continue to rule every monsoon playlist.Let's count down Shreya Ghoshal's Top 20 Monsoon Songs that deserve a place in every rainy-day playlist.

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