Nitin Nabin Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Debate NEET Paper Leak In Parliament
BJP President Nitin Nabin backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts to crack down on paper leak cases. He said every accused will face strict action and challenged Rahul Gandhi to debate the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament, asserting that the Modi government is committed to ensuring justice.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:44
Now Playing
News
04:42
Now Playing
03:02
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing