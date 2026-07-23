Caught On CCTV: July 20 Jantar Mantar Protest Turns Violent | Stone-Pelting, Vandalism Captured

Caught On CCTV: July 20 Jantar Mantar Protest Turns Violent
CCTV footage from the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has surfaced and has been confirmed by Delhi Police. The visuals show alleged stone-pelting, vandalism at petrol pumps and shops, and attacks on Delhi Police and RAF personnel. The footage is expected to play a key role in the ongoing investigation.
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