Salman Khan BACKS CJP Protest! Emotional Message for Students | Must WATCH!

Salman Khan BACKS CJP Protest! Emotional Message for Students
Salman Khan has broken his silence on the ongoing CJP protest, expressing support for students and saying, 'My heart goes out to those who were hurt.' The Bollywood superstar urged that education should stay above politics, condemned violence, and called for a stronger education system. His emotional statement has gone viral, triggering a huge debate across the country. Watch the full story and everything Salman Khan said.
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