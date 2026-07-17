The Odyssey Twitter Review | Christopher Nolan Movie | Matt Damon | Overrated?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is finally in theatres, and the internet can't stop talking about it! While many fans are calling the Matt Damon-starrer a cinematic masterpiece with breathtaking IMAX visuals, others believe it's overrated, criticising its pacing, dialogue and storytelling. From glowing praise to harsh criticism, here's a complete roundup of the biggest Twitter (X) reactions to Nolan's most talked-about film yet.