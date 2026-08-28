PM Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence with children, sharing smiles and high-fives. President Droupadi Murmu also celebrated with students, highlighting the festival's broader significance beyond just sibling bonds.

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children at 7 LKM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Friday, with visuals from the celebration showing him sharing high-fives and smiles with children. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "High fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM." High fives, smiles and more during today’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM. pic.twitter.com/dMTJHxlVhH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2026

PM Modi wished that the festival further deepens the bonds of affection and harmony among people and bring happiness, prosperity and joy to everyone. In another post, PM Modi stated, "Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone." Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. pic.twitter.com/8vpTrfDeIY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2026

President Murmu highlights festival's broader significance

President Droupadi Murmu also celebrated the festival with children and students of various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. In a post on X, the President's office said, "President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre."

The President said that the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bonds of siblings. She said that the sacred thread of Rakhi can be tied to family members, friends and even trees, symbolising the bond of love and care. Emphasising the importance of environmental conservation, she urged children to nurture plants and trees. President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organizations at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The President said that the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bonds of siblings. She said that the sacred… pic.twitter.com/tmIXCBY7ap — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 28, 2026

Political leaders across India mark Raksha Bandhan

Sharing a video from the celebrations of PM Modi's joyful interaction with children, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, "Raksha Bandhan smiles and high fives at at 7, LKM." Raksha Bandhan smiles and high fives at at 7, LKM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9N6ZZMtcTO — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 28, 2026

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with Mahila Morcha karyakartas in New Delhi today. On the occasion, Mahila Morcha karyakartas tied rakhis to Nabin and exchanged greetings, celebrating the festival in the spirit of affection, respect and togetherness.

On X, posting a video of the celebration, Nabin wrote, "A sacred thread of trust and affection! Grateful to the BJP Mahila Morcha karyakartas who tied Rakhis at my New Delhi residence today." A sacred thread of trust and affection! Grateful to the BJP Mahila Morcha karyakartas who tied Rakhis at my New Delhi residence today.@BJPMahilaMorcha pic.twitter.com/bjxMwLgmkt — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) August 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey tied a rakhi to Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and extended her warm greetings. The two leaders had a cordial and affectionate meeting and exchanged greetings on the festival, which symbolises the bond of affection, trust and respect between brothers and sisters.

"Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival, but also an occasion that conveys a message of mutual affection, trust, respect and social harmony. The spirit of this sacred bond inspires society and the nation to remain united," Minister Tirkey said, as stated in the release.

In a post on X, Tirkey wrote, "Extended warm Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri DK Shivakumar ji, by tying him a rakhi. On this sacred occasion, we had a heartfelt meeting, and I was fortunate to further strengthen the bond of love, trust, and respect between brother and sister. May the boundless grace of Maa Kamakhya always remain upon him, and may his life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and success." (ANI)