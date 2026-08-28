Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children living on Delhi streets, listening to their dreams and assuring them of government support for education, welfare and a better future.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan acquired special significance for the people of Delhi, as the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the festival among children living on the streets. The Chief Minister received the children at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan and celebrated the festival with them by tying rakhi on her hands.

The interaction was more than just the ritual of tying the rakhi. CM Rekha Gupta interacted with the children, heard their stories and conversed with them about their hopes and dreams. It was evident from their happy faces that they were very excited about the event.

CM Rekha Gupta Meets Children on Raksha Bandhan

In the course of interaction, CM Rekha Gupta talked to the children about their education, future plans and aspirations. She asked them about what they want to be in the future and encouraged them to speak about their dreams.

The children tied rakhis on the hand of the Chief Minister and made the celebration emotionally special. Gupta interacted with them and celebrated the festival personally.

The interaction reflected the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with the celebration serving as a platform for the children facing tough times.

Delhi Government Makes Future of Children Its Focus

Gupta made it clear to children that the Delhi government was making efforts to help children in terms of education, welfare and their dreams.

It was emphasized by the Chief Minister that every child must be provided with a chance to dream about his future and get all the support required to achieve his dreams.

Education and Welfare of Children Get Attention Too

Raksha Bandhan celebrations were a good chance for people to discuss the issues of education and child welfare too. Education can be vital for the future of children growing up in a difficult environment.

It was once again stressed that the government would continue taking initiatives related to the welfare of children and their education.

Message of Hope for Raksha Bandhan

The event at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan took the form of a celebration which extended beyond just that. In interacting with the Chief Minister and the children, the emphasis was on their dreams and hopes for the future.

Through this act of spending some time with them and listening to what they dream about, Gupta wanted to emphasize how essential it is to give all children hope and opportunity. This way, Raksha Bandhan became an event of hope, inclusion, education, and a better future for the children of Delhi.