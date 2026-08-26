Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has been formally launched, with the first 2,500 women receiving approval letters. Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹2,500 monthly, with payments set to begin from September 1.

On August 26, it was an important day for women of Delhi, where the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. On the occasion of launching the scheme, 2,500 beneficiaries received their approval letters.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: ₹2,500 per Month Financial Assistance

According to the scheme, the eligible women will be provided financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month. The Delhi government has budgeted approximately ₹5,100 crores in the 2026-27 Budget of the scheme.

The scheme came into effect on August 1, 2026, and is being planned for an initial period of three years. The government has termed it as a women-centric scheme that is not only meant for providing financial aid but also for ensuring economic independence.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Avail of the Scheme?

The eligible women between the age of 21 to 60 years and satisfying the eligibility criteria can benefit from the scheme. The annual family income of such women should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

Also, the applicant herself, her husband, or one of her parents should have been residing in Delhi for at least 10 years. Application is to be filed in the name of the eldest lady in the family.

There are certain exclusions under the eligibility criteria of this scheme which include families associated with government or public sector employment and tax-payers. Disbursements shall be made only after verification.

₹2,500 Disbursement Begins From September 1

It has been conveyed that disbursements would start from September 1 for eligible beneficiaries after being approved.

Apart from that, certain payment options have been offered to the women which include providing them instant financial help along with savings. Under one such option, ₹1,000 can be credited to their CBDC wallets and remaining ₹1,500 can be deposited in FD or RD. Under another payment option, the total amount of ₹2,500 can be invested in FD or RD.

Registration Till Date Over 9 Lakh

Registration was opened online for this scheme on August 1. By August 26, 9.13 lakh women have registered and about 6.52 lakh applications were reported to have been filed.

The plan is designed to reach out to about 17 lakhs of women. The online portal is run by the department of women and child development in Delhi.

BJP Electoral Promise Becomes Reality

The program formed one of the many pledges made by the BJP for the Delhi assembly polls 2025. This scheme had been previously called Mahila Samriddhi Yojana but was subsequently rechristened as Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

Rekha Gupta stated that the program represents the government’s dedication towards the dignity and empowerment of women. The biggest hurdle will be the process of verification and payment to those who deserve.