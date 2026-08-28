HD Kumaraswamy demanded Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's resignation over the KPSC recruitment scam. He alleged the government is protecting corrupt officers, citing an ED raid and the disappearance of an Examination Controller.

KPSC Scam Allegations

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.

"I am observing what has been happening in Karnataka for the last several days because of the Karnataka Public Service Commission episode, where a youngster made an allegation that for the post of Veterinary Doctor, they had fixed Rs 80 lakh to get an appointment and to succeed in the KPSC process," Kumaraswamy said.

He said the Enforcement Directorate had raided several places over the last week. "In that regard, the ED raided several places over the last one week. After that, this government, instead of taking responsible action, allowed one of the custodians of the examination -- the Examination Controller, who represents the State Government -- to run away from the state," he alleged.

Allegations Against Home Minister

Targeting the Home Minister, he said, "The Home Minister himself stated in the media that the officer had taken permission from senior authorities and had left to see his father who was unwell. Actually, he just went away. That was the reaction of the Home Minister. Now he is saying, 'I don't know where he is.'"

"These people are protecting corrupt officers by giving them permission to leave the state. On one side they say they want to bring transparency in administration; on the other side, the way they are behaving, they are protecting culprits and helping them escape from the state. This is what is happening with the support of the Home Minister," Kumaraswamy said.

The reaction comes amid the alleged disappearance of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) search of his Bengaluru residence in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of veterinary officers. As part of the same probe, the agency had earlier searched the premises of former KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and several veterinary officers in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

Past Allegations and Resignation Demand

Kumaraswamy also cited an earlier recruitment under Priyank Kharge's department. "Not only this -- when he was earlier the Rural Development Minister in Siddaramaiah's government, there was a selection of Assistant Executive Engineers for his department. In that selection process, there is a report from KPSC itself that several misdeeds and illegal activities by candidates took place. The KPSC had recommended postponing the appointment of those persons who tried to get through illegally. Even then, he protected them," he said.

"For that reason, I am demanding that Minister Priyank Kharge resign from his office," he added.

Cabinet Action on KPSC Chairman

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday resolved to recommend penal action against Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and place him under suspension. The decision comes days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials searched multiple locations linked to Sahukar, including his residence and office.

Sahukar had earlier been suspended on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over allegations that he used a fake income certificate to secure a government job for his daughter. The suspension was later stayed by the Karnataka High Court, which ordered his reinstatement.

On delimitation, Kumaraswamy said, "All those things, let us see -- Parliament will take care."

Suspension of Teachers for Attending RSS March

Reacting to the suspension of officials for attending an RSS march, he said, "That is not the issue. What major fault have they committed by attending the RSS march? They are not harming the state. Was there any damage caused by attending an RSS meeting? Did any violence take place in Karnataka?"

This comes after the suspension of two government school teachers, Annasaheb Deshmukh and Gururaj Joshi, by the Yadagiri Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) for allegedly breaching Karnataka Civil Service Rules by taking part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches (Patha Sanchalana)

According to the allegations, Deshmukh attended a procession in Hunasagi on October 10 last year, while Joshi participated in a procession in Talikoti, Vijayapura, on October 12. The suspensions were issued following a complaint and an inquiry conducted by the School Education Department.

The notice served to Deshmukh stated, "Since government servants are prohibited from participating in any political party or politics, being members of any association/organizations or having any affiliation with them, or participating in agitations, it was found that the said teacher participated in the RSS route march and committed a dereliction of duty."

In his written response, Joshi maintained that the procession was held on a Sunday and outside working hours. "In response to reference (7), the said teacher submitted a written statement claiming that the RSS route march held on 12.10.2025 did not take place during working hours, that the event took place on a Sunday, and that it was not a political event but a cultural program, which is why he participated. He requested that this be accepted as per the rules," it stated. (ANI)