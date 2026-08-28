BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi explained Raksha Bandhan's origin as a pledge of protection by rulers for society. The festival was celebrated across India, with leaders like Rajnath Singh participating and students in Vadodara tying rakhis to trees.

Raksha Bandhan's Historical Significance

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday highlighted the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival has historically represented a pledge of protection and responsibility towards society.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Trivedi said, "Today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which since time immemorial is tied to the rulers of that time for the protection of the entire society. It was wished that the king or ruler would not step back from the pledge of protection."

He said that over time, the festival evolved into a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters while retaining the values of dignity, affection and mutual trust. "Over time, this festival was equally important between brothers and sisters, but when India faced foreign attacks for 2,000 years, the idea of protecting the sisters, which was essentially an idea taken by the ruler to protect society, today it has come to this form," he said.

Trivedi added that the brother-sister relationship should continue to remain rooted in dignity and affection. "We bring all the relationships from the house of God, but the brother-sister relationship should not get separated from the family; there should be continuous dignity in it. Hence, society has made such a system that this relationship should continue with the same dignity and affection throughout life," he added.

Celebrations Across The Country

Meanwhile, National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti celebrated the occassion by tying Rakhi to BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Sudhanshu Trivedi.

In Vadodara, Gujarat, students celebrated the festival with an environmental message by tying Rakhis to trees and water sources to promote nature conservation. A student said, "We uniquely celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to trees because they provide us with fruits, flowers, and air; they are like our brothers."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with students and NCC cadets at his residence, where they tied a Rakhi to him on the occasion of the festival.

Extending greetings to citizens, Singh said the festival represents the bond of affection and trust between brothers and sisters and also highlights the collective responsibility towards the dignity and empowerment of women. In a post on X, Singh said, "Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the unbreakable affection, mutual trust, and deep bond between brother and sister, beautifully reflects our rich cultural heritage and values. It also inspires us to remain committed to the honour, safety, and dignity of women." (ANI)