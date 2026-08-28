UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls in Lucknow. Similar celebrations were held across the country, with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, and the Indian Army also participating in festivities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Snehbandhan programme in Lucknow on Friday to mark Raksha Bandhan, interacting with schoolgirls who conveyed their greetings to him and shared their happiness at getting an opportunity to participate in the celebrations.

During the programme, schoolgirls interacted with the Chief Minister through an online platform and extended their Raksha Bandhan wishes to him. The students expressed their happiness over the opportunity to connect with the Chief Minister and be part of the special occasion. The interaction added a personal touch to the celebrations, with the students sharing their festive greetings and Yogi Adityanath engaging with them during the programme.

Wider Celebrations Across the Country

The Snehbandhan programme was organised on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival traditionally celebrating the bond of affection, trust and protection between brothers and sisters. The celebrations in Lucknow were part of a wider series of Raksha Bandhan programmes being held across the country.

In Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Sant Kabir Kutir, where schoolgirls tied rakhis to him. The interaction marked the festive spirit of the occasion and highlighted the participation of young students in public celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan was also celebrated in Bhubaneswar, where Brahma Kumari sisters, students and BJD leaders celebrated the festival with Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

Indian Army's 'Bharat Raksha Parv'

The Indian Army also marked the occasion under its 'Bharat Raksha Parv' initiative. Schoolchildren tied Rakhis to Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, highlighting the bond between citizens and the armed forces.

The Army said the children's gesture carried a message of love and gratitude and highlighted the bond of trust and affection between citizens and the Army.

Across the country, Raksha Bandhan was marked through family gatherings, community programmes and public events, with celebrations focusing on affection, social harmony and the traditional spirit of the festival. (ANI)