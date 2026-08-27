Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addressed students at IGDTUW’s Induction Program 2026, urging young women to dream big and pursue opportunities in education, technology, innovation and leadership with confidence.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Ms. Rekha Gupta, graced the valedictory function of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Induction Program-2026, where she motivated the freshers to enter into their academic tenure with confidence and optimism.

CM Rekha Gupta Speaks at IGDTUW's Freshers' Event

Posting the images from the function on social media, CM Rekha Gupta said she got the privilege to attend the Valedictory Function of the IGDTUW's Induction Program-2026. Along with Ms. Rekha Gupta, IGDTUW's Chancellor, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Minister of Delhi Government, Ashish Sood and other officials of the institution were also present.

Speaking to the freshers at the university, the CM called this the start of an important phase of their academics and encouraged the young generation to stay focused and optimistic about themselves.

Rekha Gupta highlighted that today’s women enjoy a lot of opportunities in various aspects and shouldn't think twice before shooting for the stars.

“Girls have the entire sky open to them”

The Chief Minister talked about how women are getting more opportunities in the field of education, technology, innovation and leadership. In the context of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she pointed out that new opportunities are being created in all these fields for young people, especially women.

IGDTUW is situated in Kashmere Gate in New Delhi, India. IGDTUW focuses on technical and higher education of women. This university was founded in 2012 by the law of the Delhi government.

Focus on Technology, Innovation and Women Leadership

The academic setting of IGDTUW does not end with the provision of degree courses but also includes technical education, innovation and professional skills. It also offers its teaching schemes of 2026-27 for the first and second year B.Tech program on its website.

Induction Program for New Students

It gives new students an introduction to the world of university education, opportunities and environment they will come across while studying at higher levels.

LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ashish Sood Attend Ceremony

The presence of LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Minister Ashish Sood gave an additional government and institutional angle to the ceremony. Apart from the university personnel and professors, others also graced the ceremony.

As for students who were making the switch from regular schools to institutions of technical higher learning, an induction programme will be an important start for them. The message from Mr Gupta was aimed at inspiring the new batch to believe in themselves, set high aims and become confident in this new phase of their lives.

Ultimately, the Chief Minister's speech revolved around empowering young women by means of education and creating a good future for themselves in technology and innovation.