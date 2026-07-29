Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the country's first dedicated Department of Military Medicine at Command Hospital, Lucknow. He said it marks a new chapter in military medicine and will bolster the resolve of a developed India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the Department of Military Medicine at Command Hospital, Central Command, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Addressing the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the inauguration of the Department of Military Medicine at the Command Hospital marks a new chapter in military medicine and research in Lucknow, adding that it will further strengthen the Indian armed forces and bolster the resolve of a developed India.

A New Chapter in Military Medicine

"Lucknow has always been a witness to our military traditions. Today, with the inauguration of the Department of Military Medicine at Command Hospital, this city is becoming a witness to a new chapter in military medicine and research. This will further strengthen our resolve for a developed India and empowered armed forces," said Singh.

Addressing Modern Warfare and Operational Challenges

Noting that Indian soldiers are deployed in some of the world's most complex areas and harshest environments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that troops face diverse challenges such as infectious diseases, heat and cold injuries, and high-altitude illnesses. He expressed confidence in a new department to develop specialised medical protocols tailored to these operational conditions. "Our soldiers are deployed in some of the world's most complex areas and harshest climates...our troops have to contend with a wide range of challenges, including infectious diseases, heat and cold injuries, high-altitude illnesses, fatigue, nutritional issues, dehydration, and various other problems. I am confident that this new department will develop medical protocols tailored to all these operational environments...the nature of modern warfare is shifting swiftly, and in the current era, the threat of weapons of mass destruction persists alongside traditional weaponry, whether it involves chemical agents, biological warfare, or the risk of radiological dispersal devices. This department will serve as a hub for research and development regarding these emerging threats...India is one of the largest military contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions," added Singh.

Country's First Dedicated Military Medicine Department

The inauguration of the Command Hospital (Central Command) in Lucknow marks the establishment of the country's first dedicated academic and operational department exclusively focused on military medicine. According to the Ministry of Defence, the initiative aims to enhance combat medical readiness, advance research, develop indigenous doctrines and create specialised expertise for future battlefields & humanitarian contingencies. Established under the aegis of the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), it marks a significant step in strengthening the operational medical preparedness of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

Key Focus Areas

The Department will focus on key disciplines including Military Trauma and Damage Control; Combat Psychiatry & Resilience; Environmental & Operational Medicine; Military Medical Logistics; Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear & Explosive (CBRNe) Medical Response; Emergency Medicine & Critical Care; Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) as well as Research, Audit & Data Analytics. It will also foster innovation in technology-enabled battlefield medicine, simulation-based training, telemedicine, prolonged field care and medical decision support.

Phased Development and Future Vision

Further, the Department will be developed in a phased manner, with the initial phase focusing on establishment and commencement of academic programmes, followed by the creation of Centres of Excellence in HADR and CBRNe medicine, and eventual evolution into a nationally and internationally recognised centre for military medicine.

Reinforcing Soldiers' Trust

Praising the establishment of a dedicated Military Medicine Department, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that it will reinforce the soldiers' trust that the country stands firmly by them at every step to ensure their health and security. "The greatest foundation of military strength is the soldier's trust. The Department of Military Medicine, established in Lucknow, will further strengthen our soldiers' faith that the nation stands with them at every step for their security and health," emphasised Singh. (ANI)