Jagannath Temple servitors in Puri held a civic reception for Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to thank him for getting the word 'Dham' removed from a temple in Digha, West Bengal. Devotees consider Puri the only true Jagannath Dham.

Odisha CM Honoured for 'Dham' Removal from Digha Temple

Servitors (sevayats) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri organised a civic reception ceremony (Nagarik Abhinandan Samaroh) in honour of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his efforts in securing the removal of the word "Dham" from the Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal.

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The ceremony was organised as a token of gratitude for the Chief Minister's intervention on the issue. The event was attended by Jagannath temple servitors, saints and religious leaders.

BJP Welcomes Resolution

BJP MP Sambit Patra welcomed the removal of the word "Dham" from the Digha temple and thanked West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari for accepting the request conveyed by the Odisha government.

Background of the Controversy

Patra said the use of the term "Jagannath Dham" for the Digha temple had become a matter of concern for Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath, as Puri is regarded as the principal seat of Jagannath worship. Recalling the controversy, Patra said that when the temple was established in Digha, the use of the term "Jagannath Dham" triggered objections from devotees who maintained that there is only one Jagannath Dham, located in Puri.

According to Patra, CM Majhi had earlier written to the West Bengal government seeking the removal of the word, but the request was not accepted at the time. He said the issue was revisited after Majhi sent another letter following the change in the West Bengal government and requested that the designation be withdrawn.

Patra said the decision to remove the word "Dham" had brought satisfaction among devotees, residents of Puri and followers of Sanatan Dharma. Describing the development as a mark of respect for the religious sentiments associated with Lord Jagannath and the centuries-old traditions of Puri, the BJP MP said the issue had remained sensitive for devotees for a long time. Patra further said that a similar civic reception would be organised for Suvendu Adhikari whenever he visits Odisha in recognition of his role in resolving the matter.