Punjab Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said Punjab is getting 1,051 MW less power from the Central Pool, urging the Centre for its full share. He clarified state plants have coal, but private plants face supply issues from Coal India.

Punjab Faces Power Shortfall from Central Pool

Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday apprised the people of Punjab about the prevailing power situation in the state, stating that Punjab is currently receiving 1,051 MW less power against its share from the Central Power Pool, as per the release.

Highlighting the importance of uninterrupted electricity supply for Punjab’s agriculture sector, Sond said, “Punjab is an agrarian state and adequate and uninterrupted power supply is essential for our farmers and the state’s economy. The Centre should immediately provide Punjab its due share from the Central Power Pool.”

The Power Minister informed that he has also urged the Union Power Minister, through a written communication, to immediately ensure that Punjab receives its full and rightful share from the Central Power Pool.

Minister Clarifies Coal Supply Situation

Refuting the false allegations regarding shortage of coal, Minister Sond clarified that there is no shortage of coal in the thermal power plants owned by the Punjab Government. “Due to the concerted efforts of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab has already operationalised the Pachhwara coal mine, ensuring adequate availability of coal for the state’s own power generation facilities,” he added.

“Punjab has started operations at its Pachhwara coal mine and we now have sufficient coal available. The issue is with the supply of coal to the private thermal power plants, for which Coal India is responsible,” he said.

Sond further pointed out that the private thermal power plants at Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura are facing issues pertaining to coal supply, which is to be ensured by Coal India, the release said.

State Efforts to Ensure Reliable Electricity Supply

The Power Minister further informed that Punjab has 10 thermal power generating units, including four units each at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar and two units at Goindwal Sahib. Besides these, the Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura thermal power plants are being operated by private companies.

He said, “The technical fault in one of the units has been resolved by our PSPCL officials. Our government and PSPCL are closely monitoring the power situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure reliable electricity supply. Efforts are underway to restore the remaining units of the private thermal power plants at the earliest.”

The minister reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of Punjab’s farmers and ensuring adequate power availability, particularly during periods of high demand.

PSPCL Chairman–cum–Managing Director (CMD) Basant Garg and Director (Generation) Punerdeep Singh Brar were also present on the occasion.

(ANI)