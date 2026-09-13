Nagpur residents staged a silent protest against severe noise pollution from high-decibel music systems. Organiser Sandeep Joshi stated the movement addresses health risks to the elderly, patients, and children, and is not against any festival.

Nagpur residents held a silent protest march against rising noise pollution and high-decibel music systems on Sunday morning, with protest organiser Sandeep Joshi raising concerns that excessive noise is damaging the eardrums of elderly people, patients and small children. The protest was organised to highlight the health concerns associated with excessive noise levels and loud music.

Health Concerns and Movement's Stand

Joshi said the movement has received support from several sections of society, including elderly people, pregnant women and families with young children. “Many people support this movement—including the elderly, pregnant women, and small children. We want to clarify that we are not opposed to any festival, religion, or political party,” Joshi said.

He said the campaign was focused on the health impact of excessive noise and the use of laser beams during public celebrations. “Our objection and concern stem from the fact that the eardrums of the elderly, patients, and small children in our homes are being damaged, and retinas are being ruptured by laser beams. This is our primary concern,” Joshi said.

He stressed that the movement was not directed against any particular religion or festival and would continue to raise the issue of noise pollution. “The movement addresses this issue and will continue unabated. It is not directed against any religion or festival, and yesterday's court order has made it clear that these restrictions will remain in force in the future,” he said.

Protest Follows Marbat Festival

The protest comes a day after Nagpur witnessed the centuries-old Marbat festival, a major cultural tradition celebrated annually during the month of Bhadrapada. Thousands of citizens took part in vibrant processions carrying giant effigies representing evil forces, social evils and issues affecting society.

The Marbat festival is known for its combination of cultural traditions, public participation and social messaging. Giant effigies, known as Marbats, are crafted from bamboo, paper and cloth and symbolise various forms of evil and negative influences. Smaller effigies called Badgyas are also carried through the city during the processions. The figures represent demons and negative tendencies and form an important part of the festival’s traditional symbolism.

The processions move through different parts of Nagpur amid music, slogans and traditional chants. The celebrations culminate with the effigies being set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of good. (ANI)