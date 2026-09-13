Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo called the BRICS condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack a "fantastic diplomatic win" for India, crediting PM Modi's leadership. He termed it a "watershed moment" for India's diplomatic efforts.

'A Watershed Moment'

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Sunday termed the BRICS countries' condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack a "fantastic diplomatic win" for India, saying the member nations had come together on a common platform to condemn terrorism and demonstrate a united stance against the menace.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdeo said the condemnation in the New Delhi Declaration reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and marked a "watershed moment" for India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism. "Look, this is a fantastic diplomatic win for India. It really shows off our Prime Minister's leadership skills. It proves that countries making up 50% of the world's population, with 40% of the GDP and 26% of global trade, all came together on one platform and said that the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, where Hindus were specifically targeted and killed, is completely condemnable. I feel like this is a watershed moment," he said.

Shahdeo said the biggest highlight of the New Delhi Declaration was that BRICS members condemned the Pahalgam attack and terrorism "in one voice". "Everyone condemned the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. So this is a huge win for us. We feel that, just like before when the conference was held in Rio, the Pahalgam attack was condemned back then too. But this time, everyone spoke in one voice," he said.

He further said the draft declaration was approved without amendments and contained a clear condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and terrorism. "Without any amendments, they approved the draft exactly as it was, condemning the cowardly attack and terrorism. They said that no state-sponsored terrorism will be tolerated," Shahdeo said.

New Delhi Declaration 2026

Meanwhile, the BRICS countries on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, backing the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council, while strongly condemning the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries

Commitment Against Terrorism

On terrorism, the grouping condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured.

The declaration reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. It also called for zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering the menace. (ANI)