Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has approved developing ring roads and National Highways outside cities with over one lakh population. The state will also undertake bypass projects in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Jind, and Sohna-Palwal for Rs 9,700 cr.

In a major push to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity across Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the development of ring roads and National Highways outside cities and towns with a population of more than one lakh. The State will also take forward major bypass projects at Hisar, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Jind and Sohna-Palwal, with an estimated investment of around Rs. 9,700 crore.

Policy Framework and Project Approvals

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting at the Secretariat on the adoption of a financial model for State contribution under the master plan aimed at reducing congestion in urban areas along National Highways. The Chief Minister directed that a policy for developing outer ring roads and National Highways under the master plan be formulated in accordance with the Central Government's policy framework so that road projects aimed at reducing traffic pressure in cities and towns can be implemented effectively, a release said.

During the meeting, a three-member committee comprising officers of the Finance Department, Public Works Department and Urban Local Bodies Department was constituted to work out matters related to the State's contribution under the cost-sharing arrangement with the Central Government.

The Chief Minister approved the construction of the Hisar Bypass, Kurukshetra Bypass, Narnaul City Bypass, Jind Bypass and Sohna-Palwal Bypass.

Details of Major Bypass Projects

The Hisar Bypass will provide connectivity from Hisar-Rajgarh Road (NH-52) to Hisar-Delhi Road and Hisar-Kaithal Road. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Kurukshetra-Ladwa Bypass has also been prepared, and work on the project will commence soon, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that the Narnaul City Bypass would also be constructed. The nearly 11-km-long bypass will be connected to NH-148B. An outer ring road and a four-lane bypass on NH-352 will also be constructed on the other side of Jind. The Palwal-Sohna Bypass from NH-919 will be upgraded, redesigned and constructed as a four-lane road over a length of approximately 24 km.

These projects are estimated to cost around Rs. 9,700 crore.

Other Key Connectivity Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that connectivity would also be developed to link the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass-KMP link and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar International Airport through greenfield connectivity. He said that the land share for the Karnal Ring Road has also been deposited. The ring road connecting Ambala City and Ambala Cantt is under construction and will be completed at the earliest.

Local Infrastructure and Link Roads

In the meeting, approval was also given for the construction of a railway under-bridge on Civil Station Road in Sirsa on the Rewari-Bathinda railway line, besides additional works related to link roads from Kanina-Mahendragarh Road to Anawas; Dhani Rajawas School to Balana; Khatod to Budin, Nimbhera and Balecha; Mahendragarh-Bucholi Road; and Nangwas to Ateli.