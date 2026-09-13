A 30-year-old man, identified as Deepak, died after falling from a rooftop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. Police found him injured on the street early Sunday morning and have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of his death.

A 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Police said.

Police received a call at around 5:20 AM regarding a man lying injured on the street. Following the information, police personnel, along with crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a native of Kishanganj Pipla in Bihar.

Investigation underway

According to police, Deepak was found lying injured on the street after the fall. He was subsequently declared dead, and the authorities began examining the circumstances that led to the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. The post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the cause of death and provide further details that could assist the investigation.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.