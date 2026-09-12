Former Minister MJ Akbar praised the BRICS Delhi Declaration, saying PM Modi turned the bloc into a 'workshop'. He noted its clear roadmap for resolving global conflicts like Ukraine and its strong stance on the rights of the Palestinian people.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has lauded the Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit, describing it as a powerful affirmation of principles being put into practice and highlighting how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the multilateral bloc from a "talk shop" into an action-oriented "workshop." Speaking on the outcome of the Summit, the former Union Minister emphasised that the declaration provides a clear roadmap for resolving major contemporary global conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the volatile situation in West Asia. "The Delhi Declaration of BRICS is a very powerful affirmation of principle. And not only that, it is a principle being put into practice. Prime Minister Modi made it very, very clear as a leader that BRICS could not continue being a talk shop. It had to become a workshop," Akbar said.

A 'Politico-Diplomatic' Roadmap

Elaborating on the methodology outlined in the declaration, Akbar highlighted the reference to historical diplomatic milestones and underscored the emphasis on leadership-driven diplomacy to address pressing geopolitical crises. "The methodology put down in the declaration, which also mentions the Bandung spirit and the Bandung principles of 1956, is very clear and the phrase that has been used is very, very interesting. The phrase is politico-diplomatic, which means diplomacy led by the political leadership. This is a clear indication of where the country and the world need to go in the resolution of the two big wars at the moment: the Ukraine war as well as the tremendously inflammatory outbreak in West Asia," he stated.

Strong Stance on Palestine

The former MoS MEA also noted the strong stance taken by the bloc on the Middle East issue, specifically the rights of the Palestinian people and the status of Jerusalem. "There are very strong references in the declaration to Palestine—that the people of Palestine have an inherent right to live in their own space, that the character of Jerusalem cannot be changed," he said.

Growing Global Influence

Highlighting the growing economic and geopolitical clout of the grouping, Akbar added that the declaration cements the bloc's global influence. "BRICS represents not only 40 per cent of the world's GDP, but after this declaration, BRICS represents the same part of the world," he remarked.

Declaration Reaffirms Two-State Solution

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted by consensus in the national capital, reaffirmed BRICS' support for a lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while urging deeper international institutional support for Palestine and reaffirming Israel's legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

"We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return," the declaration said.

The declaration also affirmed the need for adequate representation of Palestine in all relevant international organisations, including multilateral financial institutions, and access to their resources. It further reaffirmed support for the State of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations, in the context of the "unwavering commitment" to the two-state solution and in accordance with international law, including relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.