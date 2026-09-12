Over 2.56 lakh applications for new voter registrations were received by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer as part of the electoral roll revision. The West district had the highest number of requests. The deadline for claims is September 30.

District-wise Breakdown of New Registrations According to data released by the CEO Delhi, a total of 2,12,400 Form-6 applications, which are used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll, were received up to August 30. An additional 43,642 applications were submitted between August 31 and September 11, taking the total number of new voter applications to 2,56,042 across all 13 districts. Among the districts, the West district recorded the highest number of requests for new voter registration, with 34,249 Form-6 applications. Of these, 28,820 were received up to August 30 and 5,429 between August 31 and September 11. The South East district followed with 29,168 applications, while the North East district recorded 28,349 applications. The New Delhi district registered the lowest number of Form-6 applications at 3,254. High Volume of Correction Requests The data further showed that Form-8, which is used for correction of entries, shifting of residence and replacement of voter identity cards, recorded the highest volume of submissions during the period. A total of 2,76,832 Form-8 applications were received across Delhi, including 2,60,768 submitted up to August 30 and another 16,064 between August 31 and September 11. The East district recorded the highest number of Form-8 applications at 34,535, followed by the North East district with 34,353 and the South East district with 31,792, according to the release. Applications for Deletion of Names Meanwhile, a total of 52,016 Form-7 applications were registered across the national capital. Form-7 is used for raising objections or requesting deletion of names from the electoral roll. Of the total Form-7 applications, 51,471 were received up to August 30, while 545 were submitted between August 31 and September 11. The South East and North districts accounted for the largest share of deletion requests, with 14,758 and 11,637 applications respectively. Registrations for Overseas Electors For overseas electors, a total of 1,449 Form-6A applications were registered. This included 1,351 applications received up to August 30 and 98 submitted between August 31 and September 11. The South East and South districts reported the highest numbers of Form-6A applications in the overseas elector category. Key Dates and Voter Information The election authorities said citizens can check and verify their details in the published Draft Electoral Roll through the official Election Commission portal. Voters have been encouraged to inspect the draft rolls and submit any necessary claims or objections within the prescribed timeline.Furthermore, the deadline for filing claims and objections is September 30, with the disposal process scheduled to be completed by October 31. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has received over 2.56 lakh applications for new voter registrations across the national capital as part of the ongoing electoral roll revision process.The draft electoral roll was officially published on August 31 and has been made available for public viewing and downloading on the official Election Commission of India portal.According to data released by the CEO Delhi, a total of 2,12,400 Form-6 applications, which are used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll, were received up to August 30. An additional 43,642 applications were submitted between August 31 and September 11, taking the total number of new voter applications to 2,56,042 across all 13 districts. Among the districts, the West district recorded the highest number of requests for new voter registration, with 34,249 Form-6 applications. Of these, 28,820 were received up to August 30 and 5,429 between August 31 and September 11. The South East district followed with 29,168 applications, while the North East district recorded 28,349 applications. The New Delhi district registered the lowest number of Form-6 applications at 3,254.The data further showed that Form-8, which is used for correction of entries, shifting of residence and replacement of voter identity cards, recorded the highest volume of submissions during the period. A total of 2,76,832 Form-8 applications were received across Delhi, including 2,60,768 submitted up to August 30 and another 16,064 between August 31 and September 11. The East district recorded the highest number of Form-8 applications at 34,535, followed by the North East district with 34,353 and the South East district with 31,792, according to the release.Meanwhile, a total of 52,016 Form-7 applications were registered across the national capital. Form-7 is used for raising objections or requesting deletion of names from the electoral roll. Of the total Form-7 applications, 51,471 were received up to August 30, while 545 were submitted between August 31 and September 11. The South East and North districts accounted for the largest share of deletion requests, with 14,758 and 11,637 applications respectively.For overseas electors, a total of 1,449 Form-6A applications were registered. This included 1,351 applications received up to August 30 and 98 submitted between August 31 and September 11. The South East and South districts reported the highest numbers of Form-6A applications in the overseas elector category.The election authorities said citizens can check and verify their details in the published Draft Electoral Roll through the official Election Commission portal. Voters have been encouraged to inspect the draft rolls and submit any necessary claims or objections within the prescribed timeline.Furthermore, the deadline for filing claims and objections is September 30, with the disposal process scheduled to be completed by October 31. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4. (ANI)