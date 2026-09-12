AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel announced that the Congress is shortlisting candidates for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election and local body polls in Assam, with potential names to be forwarded to the party's high command for final approval.

Congress Finalises Nagaon By-poll Strategy

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam In-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that candidate shortlisting for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election and local body polls in Assam is currently underway, adding that the state leadership will forward potential names to the party high command for final approval.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Baghel detailed the series of organisational strategy meetings conducted by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). "The State Congress Committee has organised a series of back-to-back meetings today, including the Political Affairs Committee, a meeting with the Vice Presidents, and the State Election Committee. We have already held those meetings; now we will meet with the MLAs, followed by a meeting with the observers appointed by the State Congress Committee for Nagaon," Baghel said. He further added that the party's selection process is actively progressing: "Our meetings are ongoing; we will consider all the names that come up, compile a shortlist, and send it to the AICC, which will then declare our candidate."

Baghel Questions PM Modi on China Border Issue

Targeting the central government over Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in India for the BRICS Summit 2026, the senior Congress leader questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would firmly address ongoing border concerns with Beijing. "Representatives and the top leader from China have arrived here. Given the disputes that frequently arise regarding Galwan or Arunachal Pradesh, will the Prime Minister discuss these issues? Will he show them a 'red eye'? This question is being asked," Baghel remarked.

ECI Announces Election Schedule

Earlier, on September 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9.

According to the official schedule released by the Commission, the formal Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on September 9, 2026. The deadline for filing nomination papers is September 16, followed by scrutiny of nominations on September 17. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 19. The polling will be conducted on October 6 (Tuesday), and the counting of votes will take place on October 9 (Friday). The Commission stated that the entire election process is slated for completion before October 11, 2026.

Ahead of the elections, the poll panel had also notified the schedule for the final publication of electoral rolls across the respective constituencies. The final rolls for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency in Assam were published on February 10, followed by the Thattanchavady Assembly seat in Puducherry on February 14. (ANI)