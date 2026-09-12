West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat inaugurated a Dengue Day awareness campaign, stressing citizen participation to prevent mosquito breeding. A new garbage disposal company was announced, and 8 new collection vehicles were flagged off for Ward-103.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Dengue Day – Awareness Campaign’ organised by the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Ward-103, Keshopur, under the MCD’s West Zone.

On the occasion, she said that the most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya is to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. For this, along with the efforts of the Corporation, active participation from citizens is also essential, according to the release. Addressing the gathering, she said, “We are also responsible for creating conditions that allow mosquitoes to breed. This mosquito is small but dangerous. By extending a little support to the Public Health Department, we can help control these diseases.”

New Sanitation and Community Initiatives

Sehrawat informed those present that a new company equipped with modern technology has been entrusted with the responsibility of garbage disposal. This will help strengthen the sanitation system in the ward. She also said that a plan has been prepared to repair the old garbage collection points and convert them into libraries within the next two months.

During the programme, MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Rajiv Babbar, Member, Delhi Development Authority, and Colonel Vinod Atri, Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD, inspected an exhibition showcasing measures for the prevention and control of mosquito-borne diseases. Rajiv Babbar, Member, Delhi Development Authority; Harish Oberoi, Chairperson, Ward Committee and Councillor, Ward-103; Colonel Vinod Atri, Deputy Commissioner, West Zone; Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Health Officer, West Zone; representatives of RWAs; MCD officials and employees; and other local dignitaries were present on the occasion, as per the release.

Officials Urge Public Cooperation and Action

MCD Councillor and Ward Committee Chairperson Harish Oberoi appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes and ensure that water does not accumulate, thereby preventing mosquito breeding. He directed officials of the Public Health Department to ensure anti-mosquito activities and fogging at all remaining public and religious places in Ward-103, including community centres, temples, gurdwaras and other such locations.

Colonel Vinod Atri, Deputy Commissioner, West Zone, MCD, said that sanitation and public health facilities in the area are being continuously strengthened. As a result of these efforts, the number of dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases in the West Zone has declined this year compared with the previous year. He appealed to citizens to actively cooperate with the Corporation’s anti-mosquito and sanitation drives and ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their surroundings.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Health Officer, informed the gathering about the awareness campaign and said that the Aedes mosquito, which transmits dengue, breeds in stagnant clean water found in places such as drums, flower pots, money plants, overhead water tanks and containers kept for birds. With public cooperation, mosquito breeding can be prevented at the source by ensuring that water does not accumulate.

Enhanced Garbage Collection Services

With the objective of further strengthening sanitation arrangements, 8 new vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection in Ward-103 were flagged off during the programme. Operated by J.S. Enviro, these vehicles will be dedicated to door-to-door garbage collection and improving sanitation services in Ward-103. (ANI)