The third National Lok Adalat of 2026, organised by NALSA, settled over 2.10 crore cases nationwide on Saturday. The disputes, involving a cumulative value of Rs 13,589.28 crore, were resolved through amicable settlements.

Over 2.1 Crore Cases Settled

The third National Lok Adalat of 2026, organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday, settled over 2.10 crore cases across the country, with disputes involving a cumulative value of Rs 13,589.28 crore being resolved through amicable settlements.

According to tentative figures received up to 7 pm on September 12, a total of 2,10,39,112 cases were settled. Of these, 1,90,75,743 were pre-litigation matters, while 19,63,369 cases were pending before courts. The figures exclude Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi, where the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on September 19, October 10 and October 25, respectively. Jurisdictions from which data was still being received were also excluded, stated the press release of NALSA.

A Push for Accessible Justice

Lok Adalat benches were constituted across 26 States and seven Union Territories, bringing together judicial officers, advocates, Para Legal Volunteers and litigants at various levels of the justice delivery system, from High Courts to taluka courts.

In his message ahead of the National Lok Adalat, Chief Justice of India and NALSA Patron-in-Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised the need to make access to justice a lived reality, urging citizens to utilise Lok Adalats as a faster and simpler means of resolving disputes. “Access to justice is not merely a principle but a lived reality that must reach every doorstep,” said the CJI.

NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Vikram Nath highlighted the role of the mechanism in reducing pendency and facilitating consensual resolution, noting that it helps parties arrive at mutually acceptable solutions without prolonged litigation costs and delays. The process “helps reduce long pendency in courts while ensuring that parties arrive at mutually acceptable solutions without prolonged litigation costs and delays”, said Justice Nath.

Scope of Disputes Handled

The matters taken up included cheque-bounce cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, consumer complaints, land acquisition matters, succession disputes, small business arbitration claims, compoundable criminal cases and traffic challans. Bank recovery cases, service matters, revenue disputes and public utility grievances were also considered. Long-pending matters identified through the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) were specifically prioritised for settlement.

Benefits and Finality of Lok Adalat Awards

Awards passed by Lok Adalats have the finality of a decree and are binding on the parties. They are not appealable, and the court fee paid by litigants is refunded, making the process a cost-effective avenue for dispute resolution.

The National Lok Adalat forms part of NALSA’s broader efforts to promote access to justice through free legal aid, legal awareness programmes, mediation and conciliation, victim compensation, legal services clinics and a nationwide network of panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers.

The initiative reflects NALSA’s constitutional mandate to ensure that no person is denied justice on account of economic or other disabilities.

(ANI)