Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has stated that the India-UK CETA is a pivotal agreement set to open new global trade avenues for the state. It will grant sectors like textiles and engineering better access to UK markets.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the India-UK CETA is an important agreement that will open new global trade opportunities for the state. It will provide better access to the UK market for key sectors of the State such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, and engineering.

The agreement will also play an important role in creating new growth opportunities by connecting Haryana’s youth, farmers, MSMEs and startups with global investors and new technologies Saini was addressing the ‘Haryana-UK CETA Trade Bridge: Unlocking Global Opportunities for Haryana’ programme at a university in Gurugram on Monday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the UK High Commission, a release said.

Strong India-UK Relations

Saini welcomed representatives of the British High Commission from the UK, foreign friends, representatives of industry, investors and other partners to Haryana, the land of action. In his address, the Chief Minister said that India-UK relations are based on a long-standing partnership, democratic values, innovation and strong people-to-people ties. Lakhs of overseas Indians, including thousands of Haryanvi families, have made significant contributions to the development of the UK, while British institutions have also played the role of trusted partners in Haryana’s development journey.

Haryana's Ambitious Economic Goals

Saini said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a trusted destination for global investors and is moving rapidly towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The year 2047 will mark 100 years of India’s Independence and, at the same time, 100 years of India-UK relations. In line with this national resolve, Haryana has set the historic target of contributing one trillion dollars to the country’s economy.

Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit

He said that Haryana will complete 60 glorious years of its formation on November 1. These six decades bear testimony to the hard work of farmers, the toil of workers and the vision of entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister said ‘Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit-2027’ will be organised from April 5 to 7, 2027. Earlier, the summit held in 2016 had received investment proposals worth Rs. 6.41 lakh crore.

He said that the ‘Happening Haryana 2.0’ international outreach campaign was launched from Mumbai on August 23 and 24. In Mumbai, MoUs worth more than Rs. 66,000 crore were signed with 17 companies. During this period, interactions were also held with more than 200 leading business leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the Haryanvi diaspora.

The Chief Minister said that to promote the Global Investors Summit-2027, roadshows will be organised in seven major cities of the country and nine major global economic centres, including Japan, South Korea, Davos, Germany, the UK, Brazil, Chile and Dubai.

New Policies to Attract Investment

He said the State Government has recently introduced 10 sector-specific policies to promote industries of the future such as semiconductors, electronics, AI, data centres, medical devices, automobiles, electric vehicles, agribusiness and Global Capability Centres. The State Government aims to attract fresh investment of Rs. 5 lakh crore and create more than 10 lakh jobs by 2030-31.

On the very first day of the launch of these policies, 110 MoUs involving investment of Rs. 1.10 lakh crore were signed, including foreign investment of Rs. 24,350 crore, the release said. (ANI)

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