Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the New Delhi Declaration from the 18th BRICS Summit as a 'historic affirmation' of India's global leadership under PM Modi, adding that it advances a stronger voice for the Global South in global diplomacy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday described the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit as a “historic affirmation” of India’s growing leadership on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Shah said the declaration was rooted in India’s civilisational ethos of “care, compassion and collective welfare” and advanced the vision of a more inclusive and representative global order with a stronger voice for the Global South.

“The New Delhi Declaration of BRICS 2026 is a historic affirmation of India’s growing leadership on the global stage under the visionary statesmanship of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah said.

The New Delhi Declaration of BRICS 2026 is a historic affirmation of India’s growing leadership on the global stage under the visionary statesmanship of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Rooted in our civilisational ethos of care, compassion and collective welfare, the Declaration advances a more inclusive and representative global order, with a stronger voice for the Global South. A proud moment for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to the people of India on this remarkable achievement in global diplomacy. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 12, 2026

“Rooted in our civilisational ethos of care, compassion and collective welfare, the Declaration advances a more inclusive and representative global order, with a stronger voice for the Global South,” he added.

Shah termed the adoption of the declaration a “proud moment for every Indian” and congratulated the people of India on what he described as a remarkable achievement in global diplomacy.

PM Modi Hails 'Wider, Stronger' BRICS

Earlier at the summit, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said the declaration focuses on innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties, with the aim of making cooperation “more practical, development-oriented and responsive to the aspirations of the BRICS nations”.

“I thank all the fellow BRICS nations and their leaders for its adoption,” the Prime Minister said.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's chairship centred on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. (ANI)