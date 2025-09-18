A Hyderabad man reportedly lost Rs 3.5 crore in a dating app scam after a fraudster allegedly gained his trust and moved the conversation to WhatsApp. The scam continued for 55 days before the victim approached the police.

A Hyderabad man reportedly lost Rs 3.5 crore after becoming the victim of an alleged dating app scam that later shifted to WhatsApp. The fraud reportedly continued for 55 days, during which the victim was allegedly persuaded to transfer large sums of money. According to the available details, the interaction began on a dating app before the conversation moved to WhatsApp. The fraudster allegedly gained the man's trust and subsequently convinced him to send money under false promises.

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Over a period of 55 days, the victim reportedly transferred a total of ₹3.5 crore. He later realised that he had allegedly been deceived and approached the police. Hyderabad police have launched an investigation into the case and are working to identify and trace the person allegedly behind the scam. Authorities are also examining the financial transactions and digital communications connected to the case.

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Police have urged people to exercise caution when interacting with strangers through dating apps and messaging platforms. They have advised users not to share sensitive personal or financial information with people they meet online. The incident serves as a reminder of the growing risks associated with online relationships and digital fraud, particularly when strangers seek money or financial details.