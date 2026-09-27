Bangkok Floods: Airport & Roads Submerged | Streets Underwater| World News

Bangkok is battling severe flooding after nearly 300 mm of rain fell in around 48 hours. Major roads have been submerged, while the overflowing Saen Saep Canal has worsened flooding around areas including Lat Phrao and Ramkhamhaeng. Authorities declared all 50 districts a flood disaster area and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Both Bangkok airports remain operational, but several access routes are affected by waterlogging.